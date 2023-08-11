1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.06. The stock had a trading volume of 660,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,224. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $441.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

