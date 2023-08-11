1776 Wealth LLC Sells 12,142 Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.