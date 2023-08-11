1776 Wealth LLC Sells 2,318 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund makes up about 0.9% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,943 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
DFP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 57,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.25.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
