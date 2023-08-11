1ST Source Bank Has $944,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after acquiring an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. 615,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,960. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $194.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

