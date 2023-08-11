1ST Source Bank Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock remained flat at $227.91 during midday trading on Friday. 219,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,986. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

