1ST Source Bank Sells 1,381 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,663 shares of company stock valued at $365,372,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $521.49. 4,107,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $495.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.