1ST Source Bank Sells 28,078 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 11,074,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,869,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

