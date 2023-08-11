1ST Source Bank Sells 400 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NiSource by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.75. 1,083,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,756. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.