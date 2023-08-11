56,382 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.92. 349,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,086. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

