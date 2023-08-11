89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Cut to $39.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of 89bio stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 781,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,995. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.56. 89bio has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 6,250 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $111,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $646,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

