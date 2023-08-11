Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $8.10. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 211,842 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

