Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $8.10. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 211,842 shares trading hands.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
