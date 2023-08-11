ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 166,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $536.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 3,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

