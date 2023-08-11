Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lifted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,232,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,172,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,513.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.