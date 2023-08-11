AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 5,220 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,111 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,118. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

