Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

