Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 5,096,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,378,572. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

