American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

AMS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

