AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $110.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.55 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

