Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) vs. Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Financial Contrast

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Andersons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 0.51% 7.79% 2.63% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 0 3 0 3.00 Metro 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Andersons and Metro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Andersons presently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Andersons’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than Metro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andersons and Metro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $16.80 billion 0.11 $131.08 million $2.49 21.04 Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Summary

Andersons beats Metro on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andersons



The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products, as well as turf fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed, and pest control products; pelleted lime, gypsum, and value add soil amendments; and micronutrients, and soil amendments, as well as industrial products comprising nitrogen reagents, calcium nitrate, deicers, and dust abatement products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About Metro



Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS. The company also develops digital solutions; and offers food delivery services. In addition, it provides services in the areas of real estate, logistics, information technology, procurement, and advertising. The company was formerly known as METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG and changed its name to METRO AG in August 2017. Metro AG was founded in 1964 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

