Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Annexon’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANNX. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Annexon has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,102.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

