Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APGE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.