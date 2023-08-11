Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.7 %

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 813,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.