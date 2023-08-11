Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $14.00 at Lake Street Capital

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARLO. Craig Hallum started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,209. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $992.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,700,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

