Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.57.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.