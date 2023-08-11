Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ASND opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

