Associated Banc Corp Buys 495 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,223. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

