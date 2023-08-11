Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 67.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $508.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $470.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.