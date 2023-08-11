Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATMU stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 75,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,946. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

