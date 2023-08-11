Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ATMU traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 126,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,980. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Atmus Filtration Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Featured Stories

