Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. 1,293,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.