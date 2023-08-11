Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.54.
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after buying an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
