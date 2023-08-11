AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,174. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock worth $297,485,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in AZEK by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in AZEK by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

