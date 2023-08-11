B. Riley Trims Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Target Price to $1.50

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Quantum

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 158,893 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $170,015.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,819.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,848 shares of company stock valued at $214,907. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

