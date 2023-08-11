Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7,354.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 35,709,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,990,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

