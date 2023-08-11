Barclays Cuts Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $55.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after buying an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

