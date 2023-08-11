Barclays Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.56 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

