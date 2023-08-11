Barclays Raises Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,517 shares of company stock worth $4,155,198. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

