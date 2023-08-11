Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

