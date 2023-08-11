Barden Capital Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

