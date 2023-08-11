Berenberg Bank Upgrades K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $9.79 on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

