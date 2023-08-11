Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $723,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 98.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

