Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $723,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 98.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.