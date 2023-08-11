Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 588,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,462.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 435,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.