BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

