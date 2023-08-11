Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after buying an additional 863,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,351,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,299,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,392. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

