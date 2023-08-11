Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

MMM traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,266. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

