Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) and Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Financial Comparison

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) and Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Bird Construction and Energy Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bird Construction and Energy Services of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Construction 0 0 0 1 4.00 Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bird Construction currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.37%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bird Construction and Energy Services of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 10.23 Energy Services of America $233.25 million N/A N/A $0.18 16.07

Bird Construction is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bird Construction beats Energy Services of America on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. The company also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, and other concrete services, as well as mine support and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric construction service; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, recreation facilities, public transportation facilities, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; and constructs and residential sector, include new construction and retrofit of data centers, office buildings, retail facilities, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, which include electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves clients in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, renewables, water and wastewater, nuclear, infrastructure, and residential sectors. Bird Construction Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

