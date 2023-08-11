Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.9 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 245.62% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

