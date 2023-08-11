BMO Capital Markets Increases Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $633.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $565.00 to $633.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.94 on Wednesday, hitting $528.28. 2,512,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,902. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.27. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 755,017 shares of company stock valued at $357,815,036. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.