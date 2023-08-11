BMO Capital Markets Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $205.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.22. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.30 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

