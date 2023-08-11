Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $3,600.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,086.80.

BKNG opened at $3,223.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,787.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,637.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

